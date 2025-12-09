Veteran actor Prem Chopra, famous for his unforgettable villainous roles, has recovered after a recent health scare. The 88-year-old star was diagnosed with severe Aortic Stenosis and underwent a successful TAVI procedure a minimally invasive treatment for the heart valve at a Mumbai hospital. His son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, shared the positive update on Instagram, thanking cardiologists Dr. Nitin Gokhale and Dr. Ravinder Singh Rao for their exceptional care. “Dad is now home and feeling much better,” Sharman wrote, praising the doctors for ensuring a smooth, complication-free recovery. Fans and colleagues have since flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the veteran actor’s continued good health. Prem Chopra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Lilavati Hospital After Treatment.

Sharman Joshi Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharman Joshi (@sharmanjoshi)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sharman Joshi's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

