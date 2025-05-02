In Game 6 of the first round Eastern Conference NBA 2024-25 Playoffs between New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons, the former prevailed 116-113 and clinched the series 4-2 to advance to the semifinal. Jalen Brunson starred for the Knicks, scoring 40 points, including hitting the winning basket for the New York Knicks. Knicks will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference in the NBA 2024-25 Playoffs on May 5. Minnesota Timberwolves Thrash Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in First Round, Becomes Second Team To Qualify For Western Conference Semifinals in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs.

New York Knicks Set Up Semifinals Clash with Boston Celtics

🏆 THURSDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Jalen Brunson scores 40 and hits the game-winner to send the @nyknicks to the East Semis! Mikal Bridges: 25 PTS, 4 REB OG Anunoby: 22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 4 3PM NYK-BOS Game 1 is on Monday, 5/5 pic.twitter.com/h2k8QbTNf6 — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2025

