A one-sided NBA 2024-25 playoffs first-round contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves ended in the latter becoming the second team in the West Conference to qualify for the semifinals after their 1-4 series win over the much-famed side. Game 5 finished with with Timberwolves clinching the contest 103 -96, thus winning the five-match series 4-1, ending the season for the likes of Lebron James and Luka Doncic. Rudy Gobert showcased a record-breaking performance in Game 5, becoming the second Timberwolves player to register 20+ points and 20+ rebounds in an NBA Playoff game for the club. The Timberwolves will face the winner of the Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Oklahoma City Thunder Demolish Memphis Grizzlies 4-0 in First Round, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stars As OKC Qualify For Western Conference Semifinals in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves Beat LA Lakers

🏆 WEDNESDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆 Rudy Gobert puts up playoff career highs in both points and rebounds to lift the @Timberwolves to a 4-1 series win! Julius Randle: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST Anthony Edwards: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google https://t.co/zzafkltfNJ pic.twitter.com/EKMZAloXtE — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2025

