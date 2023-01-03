Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2nd. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety got up after receiving an open tackle from Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. But moments after that, he fell on his back. Hamlin then received CPR and was taken to the hospital as the match got suspended. Later it was confirmed that the NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin is still in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin Collapsed

Buffalo Bills Statement

