Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been taken to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2nd. 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety got up after receiving an open tackle from Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Tee Higgins. But moments after that, he fell on his back. Hamlin then received CPR and was taken to the hospital as the match got suspended. Later it was confirmed that the NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest. Hamlin is still in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin Collapsed

One of the freaky things about the Damar Hamlin hit is that it looked so routine. Blow to the upper chest. Slight glance off the helmet. Then he stands up and completely collapses. Disturbing stuff. #PrayersforHamlin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YhO09uPpZO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills Statement

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

