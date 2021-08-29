Nishad Kumar wins a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T46/47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Kumar registered a score of 2.06m to secure himself of a podium finish.

India wins its 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @nishad_hj takes home 🥈in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021 What a brilliant performance by Nishad! Many congratulations to our champ!!! #Praise4Para#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/Mu07fk3glb — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

