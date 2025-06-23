Paper Rex managed to pull off a heist and ended up as the Valorant Masters Toronto champions, beating rivals Fnatic in the Grand Finals. Qualifying from VTC Pacific, Paper Rex consisting of Ahmad Khalish Rusyaidee bin Nordin, Jason Susanto, Alessandro Aaron Leonhart, Ilia Petrov and Wang Jing Jie beat Fnatic 3-1 in the final 3-1 and won themselves USD 3,50,000 for coming first place, and also seven VCT points. Paper Rex took a 1-0 lead, with Fnatic equalising 1-1, taking the Icebox map. However, Paper Rex clinched both Pearl and Lotus maps to win their first international Valorant title. Danial Patel Makes History at WAVES Esports Championship 2025, Clinches First-Ever Gold Medal for India.

Paper Rex Are Valorant Masters Toronto Champions

THE TRAIN HAS ARRIVED AT ITS DESTINATION! PAPER REX ARE YOUR #VALORANTMASTERS TORONTO WINNERS! pic.twitter.com/TYwyyBDIGD — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) June 22, 2025

