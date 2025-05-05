Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): While the WAVES Summit has been setting milestones across tech and culture, Indian esports achieved a historic breakthrough within its fold, clinching the country's first-ever international gold medals. Danial "DaNiAL" Patel and Tejaskumar Hasmukhbhai Bhoi emerged champions in eFootball and World Cricket Championship 3 (WCC3), respectively, at the international leg of the inaugural WAVES Esports Championship (WESC), hosted by the Esports Federation of India at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre, according to a release from Esports Federation of India.

The competition featured skilled players from five countries, challenging India's national winners across two popular titles. In eFootball, competing against top contenders from global esports powerhouses Malaysia, Thailand, and Laos, DaNiAL cruised through to the final, beating Southiphone Singthong (Laos) 5-3 and Nathawat Satake (Thailand) 2-1. He then held his nerve to defeat Malaysia's Mohamad Azrudin Bin Yaacob 2-0 in the thrilling Grand Finale. Satake rounded out the podium.

Also Read | Tim Paine Unimpressed With Kagiso Rabada's Positive Test of Recreational Drugs Hidden From Public View.

Squaring up against Sri Lanka's Mohamad Shaad Mohamad Uvaiz and Nepal's Rajat Budathoki, Tejas dominated the WCC3 round-robin and final series, sealing his title with a victory over the latter.

Speaking on the occasion, ESFI President, Vinod Tiwari, said, "WAVES is a visionary initiative, and we are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Modi for placing Indian esports on the international stage with such foresight. Under his leadership, the sector is moving in the right direction with purpose and momentum. India's historic first international golds at WESC are a testament to that progress. In a high-stakes arena, our athletes didn't just compete, they delivered. DaNiAL and Tejas showed exactly the kind of composure, maturity, and gameplay that defines the future of Indian esports," as quoted from a release by Esports Federation of India.

Also Read | WWE Backlash: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know About Upcoming Wrestling PLE.

The WAVES Esports Championship wrapped up with medal ceremonies held during the Creatosphere Awards, marking a strong finish to what has been a landmark moment for Indian esports on home soil.

Speaking on his victory in eFootball, DaNiAL, said, "Winning the international leg of WAVES was an unforgettable experience. Competing on a global stage pushed me beyond my limits, and the energy, talent, and passion I witnessed were truly inspiring. WAVES gave me not just a platform to showcase my skills, but also memories and connections that will last a lifetime."

When asked about the WAVES event and his gameplay, Tejas, said, "The world's waves may crash loud, but the calm of a focused mind always wins the league. Waves don't just shape shores -- they shape souls that dare to ride them."

As the governing body for esports in India, ESFI plays a vital role in defining the nation's competitive gaming scene. Boasting involvement in events like the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Esports Championship, along with partnerships with prominent global entities, ESFI hosted WESC at the prestigious WAVES Summit, reinforcing its dedication to elevating India's presence in the international esports arena. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)