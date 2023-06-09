The Indian athletes had a great outing in the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships where they ended up bagging 19 medals, including 6 golds and finished 3rd amongst 35 nations. Fascinated by their inspiring performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated them on twitter and wished them well for their future endeavors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Hockey Team For Winning Men's Junior Asia Cup 2023 Title.

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Indian Athletes

Proud of our athletes! They performed exceptionally well at the 20th Asian U20 Athletics Championships! With 19 medals, including 6 golds, India soared to 3rd place among 45 nations. We celebrate the triumph of our athletes and wish them the very best for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/S5cX1wUqpY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2023

