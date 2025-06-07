Pooja won the gold medal in the women's 1500m event at the Taiwan Athletics Open 2025 on Saturday, June 7. The 22-year-old athlete registered a timing of 4:11.65 to secure the gold medal in the event. Pooja, with this performance, continued her good form after she had clinched two medals at the Asian Athletics Championships, that was held in Gumi, South Korea. Pooja had secured the silver medal in the same event at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 and had clinched bronze in the women's 800m event. Neeraj Chopra Hails Indian Athletes Following Their Brilliant Performance in Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Pooja Wins Gold in Women's 1500 M Event

News Flash: Pooja wins GOLD medal in 1500m at Taiwan Athletics Open (Continental Bronze event).



Pooja clocked 4:11.65 #IndiaAthletics pic.twitter.com/MXRR5688hJ— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 7, 2025

