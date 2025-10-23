Are banks open or closed today, October 23, for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupt Jayanti and Ningol Chakkouba? If you're looking for the answer to this question, then you have come to the right place. According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in several cities across the country on Thursday (October 23) on account of Bhai Bij, Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya and Ningol Chakkouba festivals. The cities where banks will observe closure on October 23 include Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Shimla. Although physical banking will remain closed in the above cities today, residents of all cities mentioned above can use digital services, including online banking, ATMs, UPIs, etc., to complete any banking transactions. As per the RBI bank holidays list, the next official bank holiday is on Monday, October 27 and Tuesday, October 28 for Chath Puja (Evening Puja) and Chath Puja (Morning Puja), respectively. Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

