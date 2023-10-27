Rakesh Kumar won the silver medal in the men's individual compound open archery event at the Asian Para Games 2023 on October 27. The ace archer had a hard-fought battle against Iran's Alisina Manshaezadeh with the game finishing 144-144. Eventually, Kumar had to settle for the second-best prize on offer after suffering a defeat in the shoot-offs.

Rakesh Kumar Wins Silver Medal

RAKESH KUMAR WON SILVER IN COMPUND ARCHERY Rakesh Kumar lost to Alisina 🇮🇷 144(10)-144(9) in a shootoff to win the silver medal #ParaAsianGames pic.twitter.com/tplhgAnjA0 — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)