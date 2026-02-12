The Mira Road police recently raided a dance bar in the suburb. According to reports, cops conducted a raid on an illegally operating dance bar in Mira Road's Silver Park. The dance bar called "White House", alias Khushi Orchestra Bar, was allegedly running a dance bar under the guise of an orchestra bar inside a residential building named Chandresh Accord. It is reported that the dance bar was run illegally after several residential flats were converted and modified. During the road, cops detained 19 women and 29 customers and registered a case in connection with the incident. Mira Bhayandar Police Raid Tarzan Orchestra Bar: Secret Mirror Room Revealed, 12 Girls Rescued, 21 Arrested in Bollywood-Style Bust! (Watch Video).

Dance Bar Raided in Mira Road, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@gemsofmbmc)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)