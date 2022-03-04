Rishabh Pant played a wonderful knock on day one of India vs Sri Lanka Mohali Test but was unfortunate to miss out on his century. The left-hander was dismissed for 96 runs after being bowled by Suranga Akmal. Pant's 96 came off just 97 balls which included nine fours and four sixes.

Rishabh Pant walks back after a brilliant knock of 96 off 97 deliveries. Live - https://t.co/c2vTOXAx1p #INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/br0O7nDaIN — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)