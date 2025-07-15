One of the most dominant wrestlers in recent times, Roman Reigns, made a surprise return on WWE Monday Night RAW to save CM Punk and Jey Uso, who were being assaulted by Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. This was Reigns' first appearance since WrestleMania 41, where Reed attacked the Tribal Chief, putting 'The OTC' out of commission. With Seth Rollins out due to an injury, Roman will look to exact his revenge over Paul Heyman, Reed, and Breakker and set up a clash at WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam 2025. Check out Roman Reigns' epic return below. Naomi Cashes In Money in the Bank Contract To Become New Women's World Champion At WWE Evolution 2025 After Pinning Iyo Sky (Watch Video).

Roman Reigns' Epic Return

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)