Naomi pulled off the biggest heist of the night at WWE Evolution 2025, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to come out of the PLE crowned as the new women's world champion by pinning Iyo Sky. Sky, who went through a hellacious match against Rhea Ripley, failed to put up any resistance against Naomi, who earlier lost her No Holds Barred match against Jade Cargill. This is Naomi's third women's championship title reign in WWE. WWE Evolution 2025, July 13 Results: Naomi Becomes New Women's World Champion; Tiffany Stratton Successfully Defends Title against Trish Stratus and Other Highlights From Women's Wrestling PLE.

Naomi Wins Women's World Championship

