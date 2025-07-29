Chicago Cubs second baseman, Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, is no more. Aged 65 years old, Ryne Sandberg had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in 2024. Besides being a Hall of Fame second baseman, Ryne Sandberg was a 10-time All-Star with the Chicago Cubs. As posted on the official MLB X account, the legendary baseball player Ryne Sandberg "was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ’90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards." Cal Raleigh's Old Video of His Own Prediction Goes Viral After Star Seattle Mariners Baseball Player Creates History By Being First Catcher to Win Home Run Derby.

MLB Pays Tribute To Ryne Sandberg

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg. The beloved Cubs second baseman was a five-tool model of consistency in the 1980s and early ’90s, making 10 consecutive All-Star teams and winning 9 straight Gold Glove awards. On June 23, 1984, a national TV… pic.twitter.com/KuCazvlnj2 — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2025

