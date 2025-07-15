Cal Raleigh, nicknamed 'the big dumper' who plays for Seattle Mariners as catcher in the Major League Baseball created history as he won the Home Run derby and became the first catcher in history to win it. Catchers usually aren’t recognized as power hitters as their skill requirements are top-notch defensive abilities, handling pitchers, and dealing with the physical strain of squatting for long periods. But Raleigh broke the stereotype showing that he can do the power-hitting too. Amid this, an old video went viral which ecorded 20 years ago. In 2003, 8-year-old Raleigh made a prediction which came true when he won the home-run derby. “I’m the Home Run Derby champ!” the Mariners catcher said in that 20-second clip from way back when, which spread like wildfire across social media, to national broadcasts and more leading up to the sport’s premier power-hitting event. MotoGP 2025: Marc Marquez Retains Sachsenring Crown As Alex Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia Complete Podium in Germany Grand Prix.

Cal Raleigh's Old Video of His Own Prediction Goes Viral

Many years ago, a young Cal Raleigh predicted his Home Run Derby win 🔮#HRDerby pic.twitter.com/JanHy3nZ3P — MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) July 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)