Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has triggered controversy after admitting he once kept wild animals, including a deer fawn and leopard cubs, in his care before assuming office. Speaking at a community event in Vashi on Monday, Naik recounted how a deer fawn, found among goats brought from Marathwada, was given to him and cared for at home. He added that he also had leopard cubs at one point but released the animals upon becoming minister, acknowledging that keeping them was against the law. A video of his statement has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from opposition leaders. Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant demanded legal action, citing violations of the Wildlife Protection Act. “If any ordinary citizen had done this, they would have been booked,” he stated, questioning the silence of the government. Sawant also urged an inquiry into the incident. Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Faces Public Criticism After Viral Video Shows His Convoy Driving on Wrong Side To Avoid Traffic Jam of NH 48 Godhbunder Road.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik’s Wild Animal Remark Sparks Controversy

#BreakingNews | #Maharashtra forest minister and BJP leader Ganesh Naik sparked a controversy after he revealed that he had once kept a deer and leopard cubs under his care but released them after becoming the forest minister.@DhantaNews @mayuganapatye pic.twitter.com/E9MT5o0lVw — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 14, 2025

Congress Demands Action After Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Admits to Keeping Wild Animals

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Congress Leader Sachin Sawant), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)