Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash would compete in the Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, July 26. The event would start at a scheduled time of 03:50 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports. You can also watch live updates from the match from the official website:

See the tweet here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)