Seema Punai becomes the latest athlete to qualify for Tokyo Olympics 2020. She qualified with an attempt of 63.72m.

News Flash: Seema Punia qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in Women's Discus Throw with attempt of 63.72m. Olympic Qualification mark: 63.50m She would be joining Kamalpreet Kaur, who had already qualified for #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/sraa5L3htR — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 29, 2021

