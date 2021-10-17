Ahead of the much anticipated India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Shoaib Akhtar was seen chilling with Indian legends Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. The trio seems to have joined forces for the broadcaster for special transmission of India vs Pakistan show. Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas can also be seen in one of the pics.

Chilling with the best of the best. The great Zaheer Abbas, Sunil Gavaskar & Kapil Dev. All set for the cricket ka maha muqabla. #Pakistan #India #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wmXj6XESMw — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 16, 2021

