Simone Biles returns to competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 for the US Gymnastics team as she will be in action during the women's Balance Beam final. The game has a tentative start time of 02:20 pm and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and will be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels. Catch live score here.

The best of men's football, acrobatic gymnastics & a lot more action awaits you at #TokyoOlympics2020 tomorrow 🤩 Which sport are you the most excited to watch at #OlympicsOnSony? 🤔 📺 Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4, Sony SIX#SirfSonyPeDikhega #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/1BrMRVefMb — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)