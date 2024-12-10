The Google Year in Search 2024 list is out. As per Google's Year in Search 2024 list for the world, people across the globe searched for Donald Trump, Catherine, Princess of Wales, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Imane Khelif and US President Joe Biden. Besides, noted people who made it to the top 10 list of most-searched people in the world included Mike Tyson, JD Vance, Lamine Yamal, Simone Biles and Sean "Diddy" Combs. Google Year in Search 2024: US Election, Hurricane Milton, Monkeypox Among Top 10 Trending News Topics Globally, Check Full List Here.

Most-Searched People on Google Globally

