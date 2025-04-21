Five legends of the sport were present at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 20 and they witnessed the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 match from the stands. Novak Djokovic, the tennis player with the most Grand Slams in history (24); Mondo Duplantis, Olympic champion and world record holder in pole vault; Simone Biles, the gymnast who has won the most Olympic medals in history (11); Rebeca Andrade, Brazilian gymnast with 6 Olympic medals; and Kelly Slater, 11-time world surfing champion, enjoyed the match in the box of honor of our stadium, where they were received by president Florentino Perez. Perez also handed them a special Real Madrid jersey. Watch Novak Djokovic Giving 'Jaw-Dropping' Reaction After Federico Valverde Scores Late Winner in Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 Match (Video Inside).

Novak Djokovic, Simone Biles, Armand Duplantis, Rebeca Andrade and Kelly Slater Attend Real Madrid Match

👋 Djokovic, Simone Biles, Duplantis, Rebeca Andrade y Kelly Slater asistieron al Real Madrid-Athletic Club. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) April 20, 2025

