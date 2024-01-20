The publisher of the renowned magazine Sports Illustrated, The Arena Group, has announced a significant reduction in its workforce. This layoff decision, which affects a large portion of the magazine’s staff, comes as the company grapples with substantial debt and recent missed payments. The layoffs, which reportedly include 100 employees, are part of the company’s cost-cutting measures. These measures aim to facilitate a transformative shift towards a more streamlined business model. Tech Layoffs 2024: From Amazon to Google, Flipkart, Meta and More, Check Details About Tech Giants That Laid Off Employees in January.

Sports Illustrated Layoffs

JUST IN - Sports Illustrated's entire staff has reportedly been told they are being laid off in an email on Friday — Daily Mail — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)