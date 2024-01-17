Mumbai, January 17: Many tech giants have announced layoffs in 2024 and have adopted automation or sacked employees due to restructuring. Recently, Google announced mass layoffs from its ad sales team. Google sacked hundreds of employees as a part of reducing expenses. Many companies have cut their staff from Google to Meta and Amazon for multiple reasons.

In 2024, many technology companies will focus more on automation and restructuring, likely affecting more people's jobs in the coming months. Earlier, Google sacked many employees from its AR division, and now, the employees from the ad sales team have also been laid off. According to a report by Business Today. Google will likely lay off over 30,000 employees and rely more on Artificial Intelligence-powered tools. On the other hand, Meta laid off Technical Programme managers and 60 other such jobs. Tech Layoffs 2024: From Google to Amazon and Meta, Check Companies That Cut Jobs in Early January 2024.

The report mentioned that AI-powered tools will help companies create new ads and might perform well without human intervention. Besides Google, Humane recently launched Ai Pin, which laid off 4% of its employees due to strategic changes. The popular chat platform Discord also downsized 17% of employees to make the company and its operations more agile.

Amazon announced it would strategically cut its workforce from divisions like Prime Video and MGM Studio by comprehensively reviewing its overall business operations. On the other hand, Flipkart reportedly planned to lay off up to 1,500 employees. The company stopped hiring for a year and will reportedly move forward to restructuring its business next month. Meta Layoffs 2024: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company Lays Off Technical Programme Managers at Instagram, 60 Such Jobs Being Consolidated or Eliminated, Say Reports.

The other major tech layoffs include Pixar, BlackRock, Paytm, InMobi, Duolingo and Unity. Pixar animation company announced to cut jobs in the second half of 2024, BlackRock announced cutting around 600 jobs, and Paytm sacked over 1,000 employees from different departments. Companies like InMobi and Duolingo announced they would cut 5% and 10% of employment, respectively. Twitch, a leading gaming platform, said it would lay off 35% of its staff. Amid these tech layoffs, the US baking giant Citigroup also reportedly let go over 20,000 employees.

