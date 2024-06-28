In a tragic news wrestler Suraj Nikam, also known as ‘Kumar Maharashtra Kesari’, has died due to suicide. Suraj, who was former Maharashtra Kesari, was found dead in his home at Nagewadi, Khanapur village in Sangli district reportedly at around 5:30 PM. Suraj at a very young rose to fame in wrestling in Maharashtra. Bajrang Punia Suspended By NADA for Anti-Doping Rule Violation, Ace Indian Wrestler Asked to Respond by July 11: Report.

Suraj Nikam Dies By Suicide

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak

Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention

Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health

Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

