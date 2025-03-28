In a chilling incident in Sangli, Maharashtra, Mangesh Chandrakant Kamble was arrested for brutally murdering his wife, Prajakta, over suspicions of infidelity. After strangling her to death, Mangesh dismembered her body and hid the pieces inside an electric pump box. The horrifying act came to light when their child revealed the gruesome details to Mangesh's brother, who discovered bloodstains in the locked room. Further investigation led authorities to find the body parts inside the pump box. Mangesh fled to Shirala after the murder but later surrendered to the police. Maharashtra Shocker: Ward Boy Sexually Assaults Patient’s Son After Tricking Him Into Sleeping in Staff Room at Super Speciality Hospital in Kamothe, Arrested.

Man Kills Wife, Hides Body in Pump Box Over Infidelity Suspicion in Sangli

किसी और संग अफेयर के शक मे पत्नि के कई टुकड़े कर भागा पति.. मासूम बच्चे ने खोला राज़ दिल दहला देने वाली घटना महाराष्ट्र के सांगली से सामने आई है। लव मैरिज करने वाले मंगेश ने 'शक' के चलते अपनी पत्नि प्रजक्ता की गला घोंटकर हत्या की। इसके बाद लाश के कई टुकड़े किए। इन टुकड़ो को… pic.twitter.com/1l6fuQffa1 — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) March 28, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

