A historic achievement for Indian Table Tennis as Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee duo clinch their first WTT title by beating Japanese duo Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara 3-1 (11-5, 11-6, 5-11, 13-11) in the WTT Contender Tunis final. It is a big win as both their oppositions are in Top 25 rankings in singles.

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee Win WTT Contender Tunis 2023 Title

This is HUGE folks 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Sutirtha & Ahyika Mukherjee WIN Women's Doubles title at WTT Contender Tunis. ➡️ Its maiden WTT title for the Indian duo. ➡️ They BEAT rising Japanese teens Kihara & Harimoto 3-1 (both in Singles World Top 25) in FINAL. pic.twitter.com/kUSgWrxR9x — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 25, 2023

