The Indian table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale won the mixed doubles title at the WTT Tunis 2025 on Saturday. April 27. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale emerged triumphant by a 3-2 margin over the Japanese pair of Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto. The Indian pair was superb against their Japanese counterparts and deservedly came out as the victors. The eventual scoreline of the match read 11-9, 5-11, 14-12, 3-11, 11-6. Earlier, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale had qualified for the final with a victory over the Tunisian-Egyptian pair of Wassim Essid and Hana Godawhere. Neeraj Chopra to Skip as Avinash Sable, Jyothi Yarraji Lead Indian Contingent at Asian Athletics Championships 2025.

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale Win Mixed Doubles Title at WTT Tunis 2025

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale are your #WTTTunis Mixed Doubles Champions! 🏆 #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/tNo6YDhKQG — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) April 26, 2025

Here's How Manush Shah and Diya Chitale Won

How Manush Shah and Diya Chitale took home the crown 👑 #WTTTunis #TableTennis pic.twitter.com/xdJqs9rbNv — World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) April 26, 2025

