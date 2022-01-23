Alex Zverev is all set to lock horns with Denis Shapovalov at the Margaret Court Arena. This will be the fourth round of the Australian Open 2022 men's singles match. The game has a tentative start time of 09:30 am IST on January 23. Sony Sports will provide the streaming with SonyLIV live streaming the game.

