Alexander Zverev played out his second five-setter in the Australian Open 2024. British international Cameron Norrie came back twice from a set down to keep pressure on Zverev. In the power-packed game, both players clocked around 200 km/hr serves to stay into the game, finally Zverev held on in the fifth set to win the 10-point tiebreaker. The scoreline reads 7-5, 3-6, 6,3, 4-6, 7-6 in favour of Alexander Zverev. Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Marches Into Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal With Win Against Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic.

Alexander Zverev Advance to Next Round of Australian Open 2024

