Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Australian Open on Monday. The second seed Indo-Australian duo defeated 14th-seeded Dutch-Croatian pair of Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-4) to enter the last eight stage. After reaching the quarterfinals, Bopanna assured of the world no .2 ranking in men's doubles and a win in the quarters will take him to the ranking summit. Australian Open 2024: Linda Noskova Moves Into Quarterfinals After Elina Svitolina Retires.

Bopanna and Ebden now set up a clash against sixth seeds Argentine pair Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni. The 43-year-old Bopanna remains the only Indian challenge alive at the Australian Open 2024.

