Novak Djokovic is locking horns with Cameron Norrie in the third round of men's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie match is being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serbian great is eyeing a record 25th Grand Slam title and will look to put up a dominant performance against his opponent from England. In India, the broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 are with Star Sports Network and fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie live telecast on its channels. There are fans who would be on the lookout for an online viewing option and they can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie US Open 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing one of their subscription plans. Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle: Spaniard Slays 'Buzz Cut' As Tennis Star Makes His Entry For First Round US Open 2025 Match Against Reilly Opelka (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie

A familiar sight 👀 Cameron Norrie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 & Novak Djokovic are no strangers on the court & once again they meet in round 3️⃣ in NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/b6MsxHpzho — Tennis Scotland (@tennisscotland) August 28, 2025

