Former World Number 15 Lorenzo Musetti yet again fails to make an impact in the Grand Slam as he loses to a 19-year-old Frenchman Luca Van Assche in the second round. The youngster showed great character throughout the match as he erases a 2 sets to 1 deficit for the 2nd straight match beating Musetti 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0. After hard-fought four sets, Luca Van Assche dominated the fifth set breaking Musetti’s all three services to win the decider 6-0. With this win, Luca Van Assche now has consecutive 5-set match wins at the Australian Open and will play in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career. Australian Open 2024: 'It's A Dream To Have The Baywatch Physicality' Jannik Sinner Cracks Up the Crowd in On-Court Interview (Watch Video)

Luca Van Assche Wins Five-Set Thriller Against Lorenzo Musetti in Second Round Of Australian Open 2024

19-YEAR-OLD LUCA DOES IT AGAIN! #AusOpen Luca Van Assche erases a 2 sets to 1 deficit for the 2nd straight match as he beats Musetti 6-3, 3-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0! pic.twitter.com/MmZw72KKNm — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) January 17, 2024

