Hoping to defend his Flushing Meadows title, Jannik Sinner will take on Lorenzo Musetti in his men's singles US Open 2025 Quarter-Final on September 4. The Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti US Open 2025 match will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium and is expected to begin at approximately 5:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti tennis match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Jannik Sinner vs Lorenzo Musetti live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Player To Reach Men’s Singles Grand Slam Semi-Finals On All Three Surfaces In Multiple Seasons, Achieves Milestone During US Open 2025.

US Open 2025 Live Streaming

The most electrifying Grand Slam starts today! ⚡ Who do you think will lift the @usopen 2025 title? 🤔#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 Starts SUN, 24th AUG, 8:30 PM! pic.twitter.com/odhbEXardZ — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 24, 2025

