Lorenzo Musetti is crossing punches with Jaume Munar in the Round of 16 of the men's singles at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, September 2. The Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar US Open 2025 match is being held at the Louis Armstrong Stadium and is expected has commenced at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India, and the Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar tennis match live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. JioHotstar is an online viewing option of the US Open 2025, and fans can watch the Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing a subscription fee. 38-Year-Old Novak Djokovic Becomes Oldest Player in Open Era To Reach Quarter-Finals of All Four Grand Slams in a Season, Achieves Feat at US Open 2025.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Jaume Munar US Open 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮! 🤩@iga_swiatek, @CocoGauff, & @janniksin are just one step away from the Quarter-finals at the @usopen. 🤩 Also watch Indian star #YukiBhambri in Round 2 of the Men’s Doubles 😍#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports… pic.twitter.com/sUfRQJCr90 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)