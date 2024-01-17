Fourth seed Jannik Sinner wasted little energy advancing to the third round of the Australian Open 2024 as he defeated the Dutchman Jesper De Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round. Happy with the performance, Sinner later cracked up the crowd with his answers in an on-court interview. Replying to his plans after the win Sinner Said, “Tomorrow I have a day off, trying to practice myself into match, rhythm. I also will go to the gym. Even if you can’t see it, I’m skinny.” Upon asking about his weight Sinner added, “It’s a secret guys. I’m happy with my physicality at the moment. Of course it’s a dream to have the Baywatch physique but it’s ok”. The crowd burst into laughter as Sinner signs off with a win on court and also off-court. Australian Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Round, Just Drops Six Games in His Second Round Win Over Jesper De Jong.

Jannik Sinner Post-Game Interview at Australian Open 2024 Round Two

