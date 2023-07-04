Carlos Alcaraz would be in action against Jeremy Chardy in the men's singles first round of Wimbledon 2023. The Spanish youngster has been one of the forces to reckon with in tennis and is expected to win this contest, whose scheduled start time is 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2023 in India and the live telecast would be available on its channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘No Sex in Quiet Room’ Wimbledon Officials Warn Players, Spectators Against Getting Intimate in Space Meant for Prayer and Meditation.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy

VAMOS VAMOS! All eyes will be on the World #1 @carlosalcaraz as he sets his #Wimbledon2023 campaign in motion today! Will he set the stage ablaze with the first round win? Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 5:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/6llQNOUckw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)