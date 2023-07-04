Wimbledon officials have issued a stern warning to players and spectators not to have sex or get intimate in the Wimbledon ‘quiet room’ after reports of the same had emerged last year. The tournament, also referred to as the All England Lawn Tennis Championships, had gotten underway on July 3 with some interesting matches in the first round. The room, located near Court 12, is said to be a place for prayer and meditation, but last year, reports emerged of couples getting intimate inside that space. As quoted by The Telegraph, Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELT) said, “It’s a really important space. So, we will be retaining it and we’ll be making sure that people are using it the right way.” Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out of Wimbledon 2023 Due to Wrist Injury.

Bolton added that the room could be used for activities like breastfeeding. “If people need space to go to pray, it’s the quiet space for that. There is an opportunity to breastfeed in there. But, we are looking for it to be used in the right way," she added. Last year, several reports had claimed spectators seeing couples emerging out of the room, allegedly after having had sex or engaging in intimacy. Sania Mirza to Take Part in Wimbledon 2023, Retired Indian Tennis Star To Play Ladies Invitational Doubles.

A spectator said, “She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they had been up to,” he said. One more had allegedly ‘heard’ intimate sounds from the room which might have prompted the Wimbledon bosses to take a call on this as they urged people to show respect to the space and refrain from such activities in there. Wimbledon 2023 started on Monday (July 3) with top stars like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek getting off to winning starts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 12:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).