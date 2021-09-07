Daniil Medvedev would take on Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals of the US Open 2021 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7, Tuesday. The match has a tentative start time of 09:30 pm IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz have their 👀 on securing that spot in the #USOpen semis! Day 9 action from #TennisWonderland only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/zIgkJAX6p4 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 7, 2021

