Ukraine's tennis ace Dayana Yastremska will eye a spot in the finals when she locks horns against China's Qinwen Zheng in the Australian Open 2024 semifinals. The match will be played at Rod Laver Arena and will start at 04:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Australian Open 2024 in India. The live telecast of this match will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels. Fans can also watch this match live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. Rohan Bopanna Now One Match Away From First Major Trophy, Reaches Australian Open 2024 Final With Matthew Ebden.

Dayana Yastremska vs Qinwen Zheng Live Streaming and Telecast Details

