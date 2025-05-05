Born on May 5, 1998, the Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is celebrating her 27th grand birthday. As the 2023 & 2024 Australian Open and 2024 US Open Grand Slam Singles champion celebrates her birthday, many fans and admirers have sent their best wishes to the Miami-born player. Check below to see a few of the special birthday wishes from fans to Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated Coco Gauff to claim her third Madrid Open title win a day before her 27th birthday. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Madrid Open 2025, Beats Coco Gauff To Win Third Title.

Stats Don't Lie:

¡Hoy cumple 27 años Aryna Sabalenka! 1⃣ Llegó al N°1 en singles y dobles. 3⃣ Grand Slams. 9⃣ WTA 1000. 1⃣ WTA Elite Trophy. 5⃣ WTA 500. 2⃣ WTA 250. Reina 👑 pic.twitter.com/Hu5fpKyvtc — Tiempo De Tenis (@Tiempodetenis1) May 5, 2025

Tiger!:

It's Aryna Sabalenka day 🥳🐯 pic.twitter.com/a8zEQSdtHH — just in 🎾 Aryna Sabalenka Day 🐯🥳 (@sabadosa_jpeg) May 5, 2025

'Happy 27th'!

'Best Player':

Happy birthday to the best player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka! ✨💐🎂 pic.twitter.com/8hYeqRuRN3 — til polarity's end 🎾⚫⚪ (@lildarkcage) May 5, 2025

More Wishes:

