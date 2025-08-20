British tennis player Harriet Dart made an unusual scream in Court 17, while playing in the US Open 2025 Qualifiers match against Anca Todoni from Romania. Hearing Harriet Dart's screech, one of the commentators of the match at Sky Sports immediately said, "Wow, that was blood-curdling. It actually sent a shiver down my spine." Adding more on the 29-year-old player's unusual scream, the commentator said, "Like something out of a horror movie." Dart screamed, screeching, "Let's go" during the second set of the match, after she was seen in tension, trying to level 4-4. Harriet Dart defeated Anca Todoni 7-5, 6-7, and 7-6 in the first qualifying round at Flushing Meadows. US Open 2025: Defending Champion Sara Errani-Andrea Vavassori Defeat Elena Rybakina-Taylor Fritz in Mixed Doubles.

Harriet Dart's 'Blood-Curdling' Screech

