Second seed Coco Gauff will start her Wimbledon 2025 journey against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. The Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska first round Wimbledon 2025 women's singles match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, July 1, and has an approximate start time of 10:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at centre court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Emma Raducanu Reacts to Dating Rumours With Carlos Alcaraz, British Tennis Star Says 'Just Good Friends' With Smile During Wimbledon 2025 Press Conference (Watch Video).

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

Djokovic. Sinner. Gauff. Iga. Big names, big dreams — all eyeing that winning start on the grass! 🌱💫 Who’ll set the tone early in their title chase?#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | TUE, 1st JULY, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/O88dDnS5GF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)