Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will be locking horns with Czech players Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza in the men's doubles round of 16 match at Wimbledon 2025 on July 6. The Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 3. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs Patrik Rikl and Petr Nouza Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles round of 16 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming viewing options will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Wimbledon 2025: Jannik Sinner Marches Into Round of 16 After Beating Pedro Martinez, Rewrites Record Books.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)