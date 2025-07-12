Iga Swiatek won the women's singles title at Wimbledon 2025, beating Amanda Anisimova in a one-sided final at the Centre Court on Saturday, July 12. The Polish tennis star dished out a dominant performance to beat her American counterpart 6-0, 6-0 to become the new women's singles Wimbledon champion. This was her first Wimbledon singles title and sixth Grand Slam overall and the 24-year-old fell to the ground and let out a roar after clinching the win over Amanda Anisimova. Iga Swiatek continued her winning streak in Grand Slam finals and this was also her 100th Grand Slam match win. Iga Swiatek, with this victory, also became the first Polish player to win a Wimbledon singles title. Novak Djokovic Plans To Play at Least One More Wimbledon After Losing to World No 1 Jannik Sinner in Semi-Finals of 2025 Grand Slam Event.

Iga Swiatek Beats Amanda Anisimova to Win Wimbledon Women's Singles Title

A new Wimbledon champion is crowned 🇵🇱 Iga Swiatek defeats Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 to win the 2025 Ladies' Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ZnznTxwO5A — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)