Jannik Sinner has defeated Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final to win the US Open 2024 title. With this win, Jannik Sinner has become the first Italian to win a US Open title in the men's singles category. This is Sinner's second Grand Slam title win. Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open at the start of the 2024 season. Sinner has now asserted his hard-court dominance and won three tennis tournaments in the USA. Jannik Sinner Wins US Open 2024, Defeats Taylor Fritz in Men's Singles Final by Straight Sets To Lift Second Grand Slam Title.

Jannik Sinner Becomes First Italian To Win a US Open Title

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)