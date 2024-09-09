Jannik Sinner has emerged as the winner of the US Open 2024. Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in the men's singles final and that too by straight sets. With this Jannik Sinner has won his second grand slam title. Sinner won the match by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Jannik Sinner has established his hard-court dominance. Sinner now has three consecutive tennis tournaments in the USA. Sinner also won the Australian Open during the start of the season. Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates Maiden US Open Title by Popping Champagne, Video Goes Viral.

Jannik Sinner Wins US Open 2024 Title

SINNER SINNER US OPEN WINNER‼️ pic.twitter.com/i9AqTVebX7— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)