Stefanos Tsitsipas would face Jannik Sinner in the men's singles quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2022. The match, to be played at the Rod Laver Arena, would begin at an estimated time of 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network channels would provide the live telecast of the game. Fans in India can also use the Sony Liv and JioTV app to live stream the match.

